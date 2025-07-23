Edalex partners with Learning Agents to enhance digital credentialing with Credentialate CanCred integration

CanCred Factory by Learning Agents Edalex - Learning, skills and evidence connected Credentialate - Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex and Learning Agents partner to integrate Credentialate with CanCred Factory, enhancing digital credentialing with secure, customisable Open Badges.

The seamless combination of Credentialate with CanCred Factory delivers a powerful and flexible solution for Canada and beyond” — Dan McFadyen, Co-founder & Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech company Edalex announced a new integration between its Credentialate platform and Learning Agents‘ CanCred Factory. Edalex connects learning, skills, and evidence; Learning Agents is renowned as Canada’s experts in digital credentials. This partnership with Learning Agents offers organisations a robust and flexible solution for issuing Open Badges supported by authentic evidence.

This partnership builds upon Edalex’s existing relationship with Learning Agents, expanding the capabilities of Credentialate to provide even greater control and customisation in the issuance of digital credentials. The integration with CanCred Factory empowers Edalex system administrators to configure badge agents directly within their Credentialate instance. Credentialate generates a personalised evidence record for each learner. This evidence record can now be embedded within a CanCred Factory Open Badge-compliant digital credential. This capability is now also available on Open Badge Factory, the European version of CanCred Factory.

CanCred provides a number of key benefits, including:

- Secure badging technology hosted in Canada

- Multilingual badges in English, French, indigenous languages and global languages

- Branded endorsements by partners, employers, accrediting bodies and other stakeholders.

- External alignments to key public frameworks for skills, standards and other important markers, like the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Learning Agents and integrate with CanCred Factory,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “This collaboration provides our Credentialate users with even greater security and control over their digital credentials. The seamless combination of Credentialate with CanCred Factory delivers a powerful and flexible solution for Canada and beyond.”

“The integration with Edalex’s Credentialate is a natural progression of our shared commitment to advancing digital credentialing,” said Don Presant, President of Learning Agents. “By combining the robust capabilities of Credentialate with the proven Open Badge issuance features of CanCred Factory, we are empowering organisations to create and manage digital credentials with unprecedented efficiency and adaptability.”

This integration is available to all Credentialate clients, offering an immediate enhancement to their digital credentialing capabilities.

About Learning Agents and CanCred

Learning Agents is Canada’s expert in digital credentials, providing services and solutions for Open Badges. CanCred Factory is a leading platform for issuing and managing Open Badges, enabling organisations to create, issue, and track verifiable digital credentials. CanCred is powered by Open Badge Factory technology. For more information, visit – https://factory.cancred.ca/

