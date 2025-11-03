ALLATRA and the Society of Jesus meet in Rome to strengthen scientific and ethical cooperation

Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and Rev. Fr. Bernardo León Mercado Vargas, Provincial Superior of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia, at a meeting at the General Curia of the Society of Jesus in Rome Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and Rev. Fr. Bernardo León Mercado Vargas, Provincial Superior of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia, at a meeting at the General Curia of the Society of Jesus in Rome Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and Rev. Fr. Bernardo León Mercado Vargas, Provincial Superior of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia, at a meeting at the General Curia of the Society of Jesus in Rome

ROME, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the General Curia of the Society of Jesus, a meeting took place between Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and Rev. Fr. Bernardo Mercado, Provincial Superior of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia. The meeting was held in a spirit of mutual respect and open dialogue, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the scientific and ethical communities in the areas of planetary care and sustainable development.The work of the Society of Jesus (Jesuit Order) encompasses key areas in education, science, social justice, and environmental responsibility. It is directed at serving people, especially those living in poverty or vulnerable conditions, and fostering a responsible attitude toward the surrounding world. A central principle of the Order is the commitment to helping others through practical acts of charity, education, and the protection of human dignity.This principle is also reflected in Pope Leo XIV’s exhortation Dilexi Te , which highlights the crucial role of popular movements in strengthening solidarity, bringing people together to support the poor and vulnerable, and involving them in building a just and sustainable society. According to the Pope, true solidarity manifests when popular leaders and communities act not “for” the poor, but “with” the poor, restoring people’s sense of dignity and participation in the fate of the world.Rev. Fr. Bernardo Mercado emphasized that the work of the Society of Jesus is built on close collaboration and joint efforts focused on serving people, especially the poor and vulnerable.“Any initiative, including the activities of more privileged sectors of society, should be directed toward supporting those in need and expressing solidarity with them, thereby creating social balance,” he added.The activities of the ALLATRA International Public Movement cover a broad spectrum of areas: from the study of geophysical and geodynamic processes inside the Earth to research on the impact of micro- and nanoplastics on ecosystems and human health.“We are aware that the first to feel the most severe consequences of natural disasters and exposure to micro- and nanoplastics will be the poor and socially vulnerable groups of the population,” noted Maryna Ovtsynova. “Therefore, our main goal is to unite scientific, humanitarian, and voluntary efforts to draw the attention of the international community to these challenges and contribute to finding solutions.”The parties discussed the strategic alliance signed between ALLATRA and the Society of Jesus in Bolivia on October 13, 2025, in La Paz, within the framework of the UN International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. This alliance is inspired by the Global Apostolic Preferences of the Society of Jesus and Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ , which emphasizes the need to unite the efforts of all humanity for the care of “our common home” and respect for every person.“Today, the time has come to consolidate all our resources, knowledge, and goodwill in order to strengthen the dialogue between science and ethical responsibility for the protection of our common planet—our Home given to us by God,” emphasized Maryna Ovtsynova, highlighting the value of the combined work of science and ethical commitment.The meeting concluded with a mutual confirmation of the willingness to continue joint activities within the framework of the strategic alliance and to develop initiatives aimed at supporting education, environmental awareness, and the strengthening of global responsibility for the state of the Earth. This dialogue between science and ethical responsibility provides a solid foundation for building a safe, sustainable, and just future for all of society.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

