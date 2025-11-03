XMPro Joins the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem to Help Industrial Companies Scale AI and Digital Transformation

XMPro Joins Aveva Partnership Ecosystem to Help Industrial Companies Scale AI and Digital Transformation

Delivering a Governed Path from Data to Safe, Explainable Industrial Autonomy

By joining the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem, we help customers combine reliable PI System data with XMPro’s decision intelligence so they can move from insight to safe and explainable autonomy.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a leader in industrial decision intelligence and autonomous AI orchestration, today announced that it has joined the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem as an Integration and Service Partner.The collaboration unlocks deeper technical integration and greater synergy between AVEVA’s technologies, including the PI System and AVEVA CONNECT, and XMPro’s advanced Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS). This enables industrial companies to move beyond simple data connectivity to build smarter, safer, and faster AI-driven operations at scale.Why this matters:Industrial companies are under pressure to modernize decision-making as they move from simple dashboards toward full decision autonomy. XMPro’s platform is built for this progression, supporting the entire Decision Intelligence Continuum from early decision support and decision augmentation to decision autonomy. Powered by Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS), XMPro enables the creation of autonomous agentic AI teams for industrial operations, giving organizations a governed, explainable, and safe path to scale AI-driven decision-making across complex plants and supply chains.“Industrial companies are racing to embed trustworthy AI into their operations,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “By joining the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem, we help customers combine reliable PI System data with XMPro’s decision intelligence so they can move from insight to safe and explainable autonomy.”XMPro already provides integrations for the AVEVA PI System and AVEVA Historian through the XMPro Data Stream Designer. By joining the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem, XMPro now gains deeper technical access to PI Data Infrastructure and CONNECT developer resources, along with official partner validation. This strengthens the reliability and depth of XMPro’s existing integrations and enables new capabilities for customers who rely on the XMPro platform to orchestrate data-driven, AI-enabled operations.About XMProXMPro provides the world’s only Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) purpose built for asset-intensive industries. Its Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) enable safe, transparent, and explainable decision autonomy across complex industrial environments. Global manufacturers, energy companies, and utilities rely on XMPro to move from dashboards to trusted AI-driven action.

