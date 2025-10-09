XMPro Joins Industrial Digital Twin Association (IDTA) to Advance Industry 6.0

XMPro Joins Industrial Digital Twin Association

XMPro will contribute to global digital twin standards and promote multi-agent systems for autonomous factories.

With agentic AI, we are essentially leapfrogging Industry 5.0, which emphasized human-machine collaboration. Industry 6.0 is about fully autonomous factories coordinated by multi-agent systems.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a leader in agentic AI and intelligent digital twin solutions, has joined the Industrial Digital Twin Association (IDTA) as its newest member. The company will actively contribute to international standards for digital twins, including the creation of submodels for the Asset Administration Shell (AAS), the IEC 63278 global standard for industrial digital twins.The IDTA brings together 129 companies from 21 nations to shape the future of industrial interoperability and digital product standards.“One of our priorities in this group is to promote the use of multi-agent systems for manufacturing and digital twins. We will actively contribute to creating a submodel for the Asset Administration Shell that supports agent-based systems,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “This membership provides an opportunity to collaborate with some of the most advanced organizations in smart manufacturing, particularly in automotive and machine-building.”Van Schalkwyk explained that agent-based digital twins are a cornerstone of Industry 6.0:“With agentic AI, we are essentially leapfrogging Industry 5.0. While Industry 5.0 emphasized human-machine collaboration, Industry 6.0 is about autonomous factories where multi-agent systems coordinate operations with full autonomy.”XMPro’s Role in IDTA:XMPro will contribute to the IDTA’s technical and standards development work by:• Developing submodels within the Asset Administration Shell to support agent-based systems• Creating frameworks that enable autonomous manufacturing decisions• Supporting standards for factories designed to operate with full autonomy• Designing digital twin models that automate asset lifecycle managementThrough this membership, XMPro will collaborate with global IDTA members including Siemens, Bosch, SAP, and Phoenix Contact on next-generation industrial use cases.Why Industry 6.0 Matters:Industry 6.0 represents the evolution from human-machine collaboration to full autonomy. In this paradigm:• Intelligent agents analyze data across machines, processes, and supply chains in real time• Autonomous systems adjust production, predict maintenance, and optimize operations without human intervention• The Asset Administration Shell provides a standardized digital identity for every asset, enabling secure cross-company and cross-industry coordinationBy embedding agent-based AI into digital twins, Industry 6.0 enables self-governing factories that are adaptive, resilient, and globally interoperable.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. Its Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) integrates real-time data with agentic AI and digital twins to deliver autonomous intelligence at scale.XMPro’s APEX platform enables organizations to create and govern teams of AI agents that can perceive, decide, and act in complex industrial environments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, energy, mining, and utilities, and has been delivering industrial AI solutions since 2009.Über IDTA:Die Industrial Digital Twin Association e.V. (IDTA) wurde auf Initiative von der Plattform Industrie 4.0 und 23 Organisationen aus der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie, dem Maschinenbau, der Softwarebranche und Endanwendern im September 2020 gegründet.Die IDTA ist erster Ansprechpartner rund um den standardisierten Digitalen Zwilling und bietet allen industriellen Organisationen eine Plattform zum Mitwirken. Ziel ist es, den Digitalen Zwilling für Komponenten, Maschinen, Anlagen und ganze Fabriken als Open-Source-Technologie zu etablieren und gemeinsam mit der Industrie weiterzuentwickeln.Kerntechnologie für die Umsetzung ist die Asset Administration Shell (AAS), die dank standardisierter Softwarestruktur, Schnittstellen und Semantiken unter Verwendung aktueller Sicherheitsmechanismen den schnellen und einfachen Zugriff auf Daten über den gesamten Lebenszyklus ermöglicht. Die AAS ermöglicht bereits u. a. die Realisierung eines Digitalen Typenschilds, die einfache Bereitstellung des CO2-Fussabdrucks eines Assets oder das übergreifende Asset Management in Produktionsanlagen.Die AAS ist in IEC 63278 international standardisiert und zentraler Bestandteil in den Projekten von Manufacturing-X, die den Datenraum der zukünftigen industriellen Lieferkette beschreiben.About IDTA:The Industrial Digital Twin Association e.V. (IDTA) was founded in September 2020 on the initiative of Plattform Industrie 4.0 and 23 organisations from the electrical and digital industry, mechanical engineering, the software sector, and end users.The IDTA is the first point of contact for the standardised Digital Twin and offers all industrial organisations a platform for participation. The aim is to establish the Digital Twin for components, machines, plants and entire factories as an open source technology and to develop it further together with industry.The core technology for the implementation is the Asset Administration Shell (AAS), that enables quick and easy access to data over the entire life cycle thanks to standardised software structure, interfaces and semantics using current security mechanisms.The AAS has already enabled, among other things, the realisation of a digital nameplate, the simple provision of the CO2 footprint of an asset or the comprehensive asset management in production plants.The AAS is internationally standardised in IEC 63278 and is a central component of the Manufacturing-X projects, which describe the data space of the future industrial supply chain.Media ContactsXMProWouter BenekeMarketing Leadmarketing@xmpro.comIDTASabine SchillingPR & Communications ManagerEmail: sabine.schilling@idtwin.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.