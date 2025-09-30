XMPro to Sponsor 2025 Asset Institute Forum: AI in Engineering Asset Management, Featuring Speakers from BHP & Capgemini

XMPro Named Principal Sponsor of 2025 Asset Institute Forum on AI in Engineering Asset Management, Featuring Speakers from BHP and Capgemini

We're proud to sponsor this forum and help advance the conversation on explainable, reliable & safe AI for asset management.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a global leader in Industrial AI and Agentic AI for asset-intensive industries, today announced it will be the Principal Sponsor of the 2025 Asset Institute Annual Forum and ISEAM Symposium on "AI in Engineering Asset Management", taking place 13 November 2025 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.The forum will convene senior executives, engineers, researchers and technology leaders to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the reliability, safety and sustainability of critical infrastructure.As Principal Sponsor, Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro, will deliver the opening Principal Sponsor Address: "Causal Inference in Asset Management: A Multi-Agent Approach to Root Cause Analysis and Failure Prevention".Pieter will also join the high-profile panel discussion, "Next-Gen Asset Management: AI, Automation & Insights," alongside leaders from Capgemini, the University of Seville, and the University of South Australia."Asset-intensive industries are under pressure to improve reliability and safety while accelerating digital transformation," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "AI is moving from prediction to orchestration — enabling systems that can reason, act, and scale with trust. We're proud to sponsor this forum and help advance the conversation on explainable, reliable and safe AI for asset management."The event will feature keynotes from global industrial leaders, including Maria Joyce, Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering Centre of Excellence at BHP, and Barbara-Anne Bensted, Vice President Sustainability at Capgemini (APAC). The closing keynote will be delivered by Professor Adolfo Crespo Marquez from the University of Seville, Spain, a recognized leader in intelligent maintenance systems and AI-driven asset management.Attendees will gain actionable insights into how AI, digital twins, and multi-agent systems are driving sustainable, resilient, and efficient asset management.Additional Plenary Speakers Include:• Professor Markus Stumptner, Dr Georg Grossmann& Dr Karamjit Kaur — University of South Australia• Associate Professor Michael Cholette — QUT• Dr Peter Beven — iEC Professional• Don Sands — CEO, Synengco• Dr Ana Kuusk, Secora• Dr Steve Pudney, SCU and Sam Sellers, Kerman• Professor Amy Trappey, National Tsing Hua University, TaiwanEvent Details:📍 Boulevard Rooms B1–B3, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre📅 Thursday, 13 November 2025🕐 Time: 08:00–18:00 AEST🔗 Learn more and secure your place at the forum: Asset Institute Annual Forum - Register Now About XMProXMPro helps asset-intensive organizations build Decision Intelligence into their operations through its Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS). Trusted by leaders in mining, energy, manufacturing, and defense, XMPro enables companies to move from dashboards to decision-centric, autonomous operations — safely and at scale. XMPro solutions are deployed by Fortune 500 companies across mining, energy and manufacturing.About Asset InstituteThe Asset Institute is Australia's leading collaborative body dedicated to advancing engineering asset management practices across industries. Based at Queensland University of Technology, the Institute brings together practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders to drive innovation in asset management through education, research, and professional development. The Asset Institute serves as a bridge between academic research and industry practice, fostering collaboration to address the complex challenges facing asset-intensive organizations.About ISEAMThe International Society for Engineering Asset Management (ISEAM) is the premier global organization advancing the science and practice of engineering asset management. ISEAM promotes research, education, and professional development in asset management, connecting researchers, practitioners, and policymakers worldwide. The society facilitates knowledge exchange through conferences, publications, and collaborative research initiatives, driving innovation in how organizations manage their critical assets throughout their lifecycle.Media Contact:

