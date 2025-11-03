Antioch University Expands Its Master’s in Clinical Psychology Program with New Online Modality

Antioch is preparing the next generation of mental health professionals with accessible and socially engaged education.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antioch University is proud to announce the launch of a new online Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology (MACP) program from its Santa Barbara campus, expanding the reach of one of the University’s most respected programs. This new modality is designed to meet the needs of working adults while providing advanced training in specialized areas of practice.“We are excited to reach new students and offer our program in a new way,” said Stephanie Morgan, EdD, LMFT, Chair and Core Faculty of the MACP program. “Looking ahead, I’m optimistic about what we can build collectively. I know we can deepen our impact while helping more communities and people. I am reminded that even in difficult times, progress is possible, especially when we come together with curiosity, kindness, and a willingness to learn.”The program is implemented through an evening cohort model, with synchronous classes held two nights per week via Zoom. This design allows students to balance their academic goals with professional and personal responsibilities while building community with peers and faculty. In addition, students complete asynchronous coursework, along with select weekend classes during the final three quarters of the program. Students can pursue a general studies focus or a concentration in either:Somatic Psychotherapy (90 credits in 24 months): This concentration provides training in a unique therapeutic approach that examines the self through an integrated body–mind lens. Students develop applied practice skills in a variety of modalities, working with diverse populations, particularly those experiencing trauma-related symptoms and other stressors.Latinx Mental Health (90 credits in 24 months): This concentration includes courses designed to develop proficiency in providing mental health services to Latinx and Hispanic clients. Students are expected to have conversational capacity in both Spanish and English, and the program is designed to further strengthen language and clinical skills. Students in this concentration can also add the Somatic courses to their plan of study with no time added to the program.“Antioch University’s expansion into online delivery with this program reflects its mission to provide accessible, socially engaged education while preparing students to meet the urgent demand for mental health professionals nationwide,” said Barbara Lipinski, JD, PhD, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs & University Provost.The program’s combination of synchronous live courses, video lessons, experiential learning, interactive activities, and practical projects ensures that students gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills, preparing them to serve the diverse communities in California with cultural sensitivity and professional competence.About Antioch University: Antioch University’s first President, Horace Mann—a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States—believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive democracy. 173 years later, Antioch still carries that DNA. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education “to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.” Today, Antioch is a national university with three national interdisciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as on-site at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. In 2023, Antioch and its partner Otterbein University announced the founding of the Coalition for the Common Good. About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG) : Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to promote the common good, including democracy, social justice, equity, inclusion, and engaged global citizenship. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023. To learn more about the CCG, visit: antioch.edu/about/system

