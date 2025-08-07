Antioch University Launches PhD in Leadership and Change Degree Completion Pathway
Helping Doctoral Candidates Cross the Finish Line with a Transformative, Socially Conscious Pathway to Completion
This PhD completion program will be unique in that it not only serves students who have completed all requirements but the dissertation (ABD), but also doctoral students who had not reached ABD status in their previous institution. It is also differentiated by accepting credits without a time limit on when the previous studies were completed.
Set to begin with a pilot cohort in November 2025, the PhDLC Completion Pathway reflects Antioch’s historic commitment to adult learners, social justice, and educational innovation. The program creates an accessible, academically rigorous opportunity for students who previously paused their doctoral journeys to complete their degree in a supportive and flexible learning environment.
“Too many capable and committed students leave doctoral programs without completing their dissertations—often due to life circumstances rather than academic readiness,” said Amy Rutstein-Riley, PhD, MPH, Dean, School of Interdisciplinary and Professional Studies and Director of the PhD in Leadership and Change program. “Antioch’s new pathway is designed to meet these students where they are and help them reach the finish line.”
The PhDLC Completion Pathway allows students to transfer up to 27 previously earned doctoral credits from an accredited program toward the 63-credit PhDLC program. Each student’s prior learning will be individually assessed and mapped to the program’s competency-based framework. The pathway is built around Antioch’s renowned low-residency, mentor-driven model, and includes:
- A year-long Professional Seminar focused on research integration, scholarly writing, and the development of a scholar-practitioner identity
- Customized learning plans and individualized faculty mentorship
- Required residencies and inter-residency learning engagements
- Full access to the School of Interdisciplinary and Professional Studies’ academic and student support services
The PhDLC Completion Pathway is especially suited for mid- to senior-career professionals in nonprofit leadership, healthcare, government, education, business, and other fields who are committed to making a positive impact through transformational leadership and applied research.
The pilot year will begin in November 2025. Interested candidates must have completed significant doctoral coursework in a related field and will undergo a rigorous review of transcripts, syllabi, and prior learning portfolios.
“Our goal is to extend Antioch’s legacy of equity in education,” added Rutstein-Riley. “This pathway reflects our belief that unfinished doctoral dreams can still become reality—when students are given the right structure, support, and opportunity.”
For more information about the PhDLC Completion Pathway and how to apply, visit: at.antioch.edu/phd-completion
About Antioch University: Antioch University’s first President, Horace Mann—a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States—believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive democracy. 173 years later, Antioch still carries that DNA. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education “to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.” Today, Antioch is a national university with three national interdisciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. In 2023, Antioch and its partner Otterbein University announced the founding of the Coalition for the Common Good.
About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG): Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to promote the common good, including democracy, social justice, equity, inclusion, and engaged global citizenship. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023.
