Lori Erica Varlotta Assumes Office as President of Antioch University

About

About Antioch University: Antioch University’s first President, Horace Mann—a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States—believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive democracy. 173 years later, Antioch still carries that DNA. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education “to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.” Today, Antioch is a national university with three national interdisciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. In 2023, Antioch and its partner Otterbein University announced the founding of the Coalition for the Common Good.

About Antioch University