Resolution Minerals Confirms Major Gold Discovery at Golden Gate, Idaho

Drilling hits 253.0 meters at 1.5 g/t gold from surface – mineralization open in all directions

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

These results confirm that Golden Gate hosts a large, robust gold system with all holes returning broad gold mineralisation from surface and finishing in mineralisation” — CEO of U.S. Operations - Craig Lindsay

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at the 100%-owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho has confirmed a significant gold discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect.Three consecutive diamond drill holes - each ending in mineralization - have intersected broad, continuous zones of gold, confirming the presence of a large, open intrusion-related gold system only 16 kilometers from Perpetua Resources’ (NASDAQ: PPTA) Stibnite Gold Project.Highlights- HH-GG25-003C: 253.0m at 1.50 g/t gold from surface (open), including 111.9m at 2.31 g/t gold and 18.3m at 3.98 g/t gold, with a peak assay of 5.91 g/t gold.- HH-GG25-002C: 265.2m at 0.60 g/t gold from surface (open), including 89.9m at 1.15 g/t gold.- HH-GG25-001C: 189.2m at 1.30 g/t gold from 34m (previously reported), including 70.8m at 2.24 g/t gold.All three holes demonstrate pervasive, near-surface mineralization with geological characteristics consistent with major Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS), including those seen at Fort Knox, Donlin Creek, and Stibnite.Craig Lindsay, Resolution’s CEO of U.S. Operations, commented:“Following up our first hole with even stronger results from holes 2 and 3 is an exceptional outcome for the Golden Gate prospect.These results confirm that Golden Gate hosts a large, robust gold system with all holes returning broad gold mineralisation from surface and finishing in mineralisation.That level of continuity and consistency is extremely rare this early in a program and highlights the potential scale and our belief that Golden Gate has all the hallmarks of a significant intrusive-related gold deposit, comparable to the major systems seen elsewhere in the district, including Perpetua’s Stibnite, which is only 16km away.With multiple targets still to test across the broader Horse Heaven Project, including Antimony Ridge, our confidence continues to grow that we’re on the verge of uncovering a truly district-scale gold system with complementary known tungsten and antimony mineralisation.”Exploration UpdateResolution has now completed its ten-hole Phase 1 diamond drilling program at Golden Gate, with all holes logged and sampled. Additional assay batches will be released progressively through late 2025.A Reverse Circulation (RC) rig is being mobilized for immediate follow-up drilling within the current permitted area. The Company is also applying for a large (50-hole) drill permit to expand testing across Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge.Beyond exploration, Resolution is advancing its critical minerals strategy, having recently agreed to acquire a 25-acre private land package containing a tungsten and antimony processing mill, stockpiles, and industrial water rights- positioning the Company as one of the few U.S. developers with integrated processing capability for antimony, tungsten, and gold.About Resolution MineralsResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold and critical mineral projects in the U.S. and Australia. The Company’s U.S. flagship project, Horse Heaven in Idaho, hosts gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver mineralization across multiple targets aligned with U.S. critical minerals priorities.Contact:Aharon Zaetz – Executive Director, Resolution Minerals Ltd | M: +61 424 743 098 | ari@resolutionminerals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.