Pinnacle Minerals Ltd Commences Trading on OTCQB to Expand U.S. Investor Access

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX: PIM; OTCQB: PIMLF) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQBMarket in the United States under the ticker “PIMLF.”The OTCQB listing follows the Company’s announcement on 16 October 2025 of its intention to acquire eight antimony, gold and silver projects in highly prospective regions of Idaho and Washington State. The quotation on the premium tier of U.S. OTC Markets enables North American investors to more readily trade Pinnacle shares in their local market and time zone, while broadening the Company’s global investor base.Key benefits of the OTCQB quotation include:>Improved U.S. market access: Trading on OTCQB under ticker PIMLF increases visibility among U.S. investors and institutions, supported by broker-dealer participation through Blue Sky compliance.>Exposure within a liquid critical-minerals peer set: The OTCQB platform provides Pinnacle with a U.S. market presence alongside well-known critical metals names such as MP Materials, Perpetua Resources, Critical Metals Corp., and NioCorp Developments.>Strategic alignment with U.S. critical minerals demand: Pinnacle’s Thunder Mountain Gold Project is located near, and in the same geological corridor as, Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Antimony-Gold Mine-an area familiar to U.S. critical minerals investors.>Non-dilutive dual-listing: The OTCQB quotation required no capital raising and no new share issuance. Pinnacle’s primary listing remains on the ASX.>Enhanced profile for U.S. funding and permitting pathways: The listing strengthens Pinnacle’s U.S. profile for potential Department of War (DoW) funding programs and increases visibility for inclusion in U.S. government fast-track permitting initiatives.>Broader U.S. corporate opportunity set: U.S. market presence may support future acquisitions, mergers, or joint ventures with U.S.-based groups.With trading now active on both the ASX and OTCQB, and with initial exploration underway across Pinnacle’s U.S. portfolio, the Company is well-positioned to benefit from heightened investor interest in antimony-driven by its role in defense technology, semiconductors, and clean energy—alongside strong antimony, gold and silver price environments.About OTCQBThe OTCQB is a premium tier of the OTC Markets Group, designed for established and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet financial, governance, and compliance standards. PIM’s listing aligns with its strategy to grow its presence in the U.S. and engage with a market supportive of domestic critical minerals projects.The Company’s primary listing and quotation remains on the ASX. The OTCQB quotation does not involve the issuance of any new securities and does not change the total number of shares on issue.About Pinnacle MineralsPinnacle Minerals Ltd (ASX: PIM) is a technology minerals exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-quality battery and critical minerals projects in the United States, Canada, Western Australia, and South Australia.The Company’s U.S. projects are located in one of North America’s most prospective critical minerals regions, near Perpetua Resources’ world-class Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project. Pinnacle also holds assets in James Bay, Quebec, proximal to the Adina Lithium Project (ASX: WR1), and in Australia, the Company’s exploration assets are prospective for rare earth elements (SA) and heavy mineral sands (WA).For further information, please contact:Executive ChairmanWilliam WithamPinnacle Minerals LimitedE: admin@pinnacleminerals.com.auT: +61 417 097 172

