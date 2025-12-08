U.S. Investors Lead Locksley’s Oversubscribed A$17 Million Placement

Funding accelerates execution of ‘Locksley’s U.S. Mine to Market’ strategy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Limited today announced the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising, securing firm commitments to raise approximately A$17 million (US$ equivalent) via a placement of new shares at A$0.24 per share.The Placement attracted strong demand from domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors and was led by well-established U.S. institutional investors, underscoring growing strategic interest in strengthening U.S. critical minerals supply chains.Locksley said U.S. cornerstone participation provides strategic validation of the Company’s role in advancing onshore U.S. supply of antimony and rare earth elements (REEs) - materials increasingly prioritized for national security, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and defense applications.Placement strengthens balance sheet and accelerates U.S. strategyProceeds will be directed toward rapid execution of Locksley’s U.S. Mine to Market strategy, including:>Accelerated drilling, assays and structural mapping to define mineralisation across the Company’s Mojave Project in California.>Downstream processing and American-made conversion planning for antimony products.>Enhanced engagement with U.S. federal funding and grant programs, aligned with the national push to restore domestic critical mineral supply.>Progress toward first-mover status in re-establishing domestic U.S. antimony supply.>Parallel advancement of permitting, stakeholder engagement, engineering, and project scheduling.Locksley Managing Director, Kerrie Matthews, commented:“The depth of support across both international and Australian institutional markets represents a strong validation of our strategic pathway. In particular, the strong level of U.S. participation aligns directly with our downstream ambitions and reinforces the commercial relevance of our development plan.The involvement of leading U.S. institutional investors is more than capital allocation; it is a strategic endorsement of Locksley’s emerging role within the domestic U.S critical minerals sector. This support comes at a time when the U.S administration is emphasising critical minerals as a national security priority and seeking to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity.With this institutional backing, Locksley is positioned to advance its contribution to a U.S. based supply chain for antimony and rare earths.Importantly, this funding allows us to execute at pace while continuing to progress federal engagement initiatives. The capital secures our ability to accelerate exploration, development planning, and downstream partnerships, unlocking the full potential of the Mojave Project.We are delighted to welcome these new investors to the register and look forward to working with partners who can support our long-term growth agenda.”Placement details and timingThe Placement was managed by Alpine Capital Pty Ltd and Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acting as Joint Lead Managers.Settlement is expected on or around 11 December 2025, with new shares ranking equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares. The Placement comprises 70,833,334 new securities issued under the Company’s refreshed placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2025.Investor webinarLocksley will host a live Investor Webinar to discuss recent milestones and provide an update on its U.S. Mine to Market execution pathway and upcoming development milestones:Tuesday, 9 December 20251:00pm AEDT / 10:00am AWSTRegistration link provided in the Company’s ASX announcement.For further information, please contact:Kerrie MatthewsChief Executive OfficerT: +61 8 9481 0389Kerrie@locksleyresources.com.auNot an offer of securitiesThis announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the UnitedStates except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.ABOUT LOCKSLEY RESOURCES LIMITEDLocksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

