Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockheed Martin Materials Leader

Location of the Mojave Project Blocks in south-eastern California, USA

Stacy Newstead joins Locksley Advisory Board to accelerate American antimony and rare earth mine-to-market strategy

Locksley Resources Ltd (OTCQX:LKYRF)

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Ms. Stacy Newstead to its Advisory Board as Strategic Advisor – Materials Strategy, reinforcing the Company’s U.S. defense supply chain and critical minerals commercialization strategy.Ms. Newstead currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads efforts to secure domestic and allied sources of key materials essential to U.S. defense manufacturing and national security. Her work focuses on assessing and mitigating material availability, pricing, and geopolitical risks across complex supply chains supporting advanced defense technologies, including munitions, batteries, and aerospace systems.A highly accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience across U.S. Government, defense, critical minerals, and advanced materials sectors, Ms. Newstead has held senior leadership roles at Huntington Ingalls Industries and Textron Systems. She also served as Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. subsidiary of Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX: EV1), where she led onshoring initiatives for graphite and advanced battery materials.Her appointment enhances Locksley’s ability to engage with U.S. federal agencies, industry partners, and downstream technology collaborators as the Company advances its Mojave Project in California - targeting antimony and rare earth elements (REEs) - and executes a mine-to-market strategy aimed at rebuilding secure domestic supply chains for strategic materials.Locksley has recently submitted a U.S. Government White Paper funding request under Defense Production Act Title III (DPA Title III) to strengthen its financing position and accelerate first-mover status in re-establishing a domestic antimony industry and U.S. supply chain.Kerrie Matthews, Locksley CEO commented: “Stacy’s appointment represents another significant step in strengthening our U.S. advisory capability. Her deep understanding of defense material supply chains, coupled with her leadership at Lockheed Martin, brings exceptional strategic value to Locksley as we advance our mine-to-market development of American sourced antimony and rare earths.” “Her perspective on material security and risk will help guide our engagement with U.S. industry and government stakeholders as we scale from pilot to commercial operations.”Ms Newstead commented: “The restoration of secure, transparent and domestic critical mineral supply chains is essential to both U.S. defense readiness and the broader energy transition. Locksley’s integrated mine-to-market model and U.S. operational footprint, position it as a key contributor to these national objectives. I’m honored to support the team’s strategy and growth trajectory.”About Locksley Resources LimitedLocksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independenceMOJAVE PROJECTLocated in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 491 claims across contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials’ claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic “Desert Antimony Mine”, which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.Locksley’s North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.For further information, please contact:Kerrie MatthewsChief Executive OfficerT: +61 8 9481 0389Kerrie@locksleyresources.com.au

