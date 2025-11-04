Multi-Tenant Property on 1.6± Acres Fronting Rt. 33 in Greene County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
“This has been a wonderful investment for our sellers, but due to health challenges, they have contracted us to market and sell this desirable income generating Greene County property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid your price on this proven cash flow producer.”
“Conveniently fronting Rt. 33 the property is 5 miles from Ruckersville and Rts. 33/29, 12.5 miles to Madison, 15 miles to Gordonsville, 20 miles to Charlottesville and I-64, and only a short drive to Culpeper, Harrisonburg & Staunton, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: Friday, November 21 @ 1:00 PM EST
Location of the property: 159 Stephens Loop, Ruckersville, VA 22968 (Greene County)
• This property measures 3,072 +/- total sf. on 1.6 +/- acres and has 260' +/- of Rt. 33 frontage
• Public water (Greene County Water & Sewer); traditional gravity-flow septic system
• Composite decking on all porches
• Gravel driveway; Detached 2 bay shed/workshop
• Low maintenance property in a desirable quiet area
• Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Xfinity
• UNIT 159A (Basement Unit)
o 2 BR/1 BA, eat-in kitchen, living room, utility room
o All appliances convey (range, microwave, refrigerator, newer washer/dryer)
o Luxury vinyl plank flooring
o Heat pump; electric water heater; separate electric meter
o Covered walk-out access
• UNIT 159B (Main Level)
o 1 BR/1 BA, kitchen, living room, open concept dining area, utility room w/washer/dryer & water heater
o All appliances convey (range, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer)
o Hardwood flooring throughout; linoleum in bathroom
o Heat pump; separate electric meter; electric water heater
o Covered front porch (approx. 8'x30'); covered rear deck & stairway
• UNIT 159C (Upper Level)
o 1 BR/1 BA, eat-in kitchen, living area, sitting room (possible additional bedroom)
o All appliances convey (range, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer)
o Hardwood flooring throughout; linoleum in bathroom
o Heat pump; separate electric meter; electric water heater
o Access to attic via scuttle hole
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation noted Wilson.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
