3BR/3BA Home w/ Basement, Garage & Shop on 10± Acres in Bedford, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

1900 Twin Lake Drive, Bedford, VA 24523

From an Estate: A ranch brick home on 10± mostly wooded acres located between Roanoke & Lynchburg Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well-built 3 BR/3 BA brick ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 10± mostly wooded acres with a large attached 2 car garage, detached brick shop and a creek that runs through the property in Bedford, VA on Friday, November 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“Plan now to bid on this solid well built brick on 10 +/- acres in Bedford County. This potential filled property can be occupied immediately and personalized/renovated at your leisure,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits. Bid and make it yours.”

“Conveniently located, the property is located only 1 mile off Rt. 460, 6 miles from downtown Bedford, 19 miles to Lynchburg & Liberty University/University of Lynchburg, and only a short drive to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake and 2 airports,” said Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) and Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) auction marketing coordinators.‬

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Tomlin and Thomas.

 Friday, November 14 @ 11:00 AM EST
 1900 Twin Lake Drive, Bedford, VA 24523

Solid 3 BR/3 BA brick ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 10 +/- acres in Bedford County, VA
• This home measures 1,723 +/- sf. of above grade living space, 1,723 +/- sf. unfinished walk-out basement w/fireplace, a 706 +/- sf. 2 car attached garage, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, attic
• Approx. 8.5 +/- acres of this property are wooded
• Hardwood flooring & carpet
• 384 +/- sf. deck with wooded setting
• Front porch; basement porch; rear porch
• Heat pump for heating & AC; 2 fireplaces
• Well & septic; electric water heater
• Detached brick shop/storage building
• Side & backyard fencing; gravel driveway; small creek runs through the property
• Swimming pool in need of new liner and condition unknown
• Internet: HughesNet

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

This auction is being held in partnership with T and T Realty & Auction of Madison Heights, VA. For more information, call Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) or Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.‬

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Mark Tomlin ‭or Mason Thomas
T and T Realty & Auction of Madison Heights, VA
+1 434-941-1814
info@nichollsauction.com
