3BR/2BA Home w/5000± sqft. Shop Bldg on 1.08± Acres in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Very Versatile Property Within Minutes of The Town of Orange, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA single level home on 1.08 +/- acres with detached 5,000± sf. shop/garage w/3 bay doors, heating/cooling & restrooms.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA single level home on 1.08 +/- acres with detached 5,000± sf. shop/garage w/3 bay doors, heating/cooling & restroom located only .3 mile off Rt. 20 2 miles from downtown Orange on Friday, November 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Desiring to be located closer to family, the owners have entrusted us to market and sell this lovely and versatile Orange County property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid your price and make it yours.”“Conveniently located the property is only .3 mile off Rt. 20, 2 miles from downtown Orange, 7 miles from Rt. 522, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Culpeper, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: Friday, November 21 @ 10:00 AM ESTLocation of the property: 11576 Walters Rd., Orange, VA 22960 Solid move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1.08 +/- acres in Orange County, VA• This home measures 1,344 +/- finished sf. and features an open concept kitchen (all appliances convey) & dining area; living room w/gas fireplace; utility/mud room w/laundry (washer/dryer convey); attic w/scuttle hole• Covered front porch; large wrap-around rear deck w/back & side entrances opening to utility room (beautiful pastureland views)• Luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & dining area; laminate flooring in bedrooms & living area; linoleum flooring in bathrooms• Replacement roof within the last 5 years• Heating & cooling: heat pump; gas fireplace (propane tank leased from Evergro)• Public water (average cost of $45/month) and gravity flow septic system; electric water heater• Detached 12'x16' storage shed; gravel driveway• Electricity: Dominion Energy; Internet: Xfinityo 70% of the building has concrete flooringo 3 bay doors with a drive through configurationo Separate power metero Approx. 1,200 +/- sf. is currently set up as an automotive restoration/race shopo Heating & cooling via heat pumpo Insulated & finished with interior metal sidingo Half bathroomThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation noted Wilson.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

