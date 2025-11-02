MPD Provides Update on Special Juvenile Curfew Zone Enforcement

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the first night of Special Juvenile Curfew Zone enforcement.

Pursuant to Mayor’s Order 2025-115, Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith declared four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones Saturday evening, in Navy Yard, the U Street Corridor, around Union Station, and around the Banneker Recreation Center.

Upon establishment of the zones, MPD placed signage around each zone’s perimeter, and engaged juveniles to inform them they were inside of a Special Juvenile Curfew Zone, and a citywide curfew would take effect at 11:00 p.m. Juveniles engaged by MPD members generally complied and dispersed the zones.

Throughout the evening, a total of 18 curfew violators were stopped by MPD officers:

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Third District officers encountered a group of juveniles in the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest, inside of the U Street Corridor Special Juvenile Curfew Zone. The group failed to disperse the zone, and 14 juveniles were stopped for curfew violations.

At approximately 12:24 a.m., First District officers encountered two juveniles in violation of the citywide curfew, which had taken effect at 11:00 p.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:51 a.m., Third District officers encountered two juveniles in violation of the citywide curfew, which had taken effect at 11:00 p.m., in the area of 9th and U Street, Northwest.

All four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones are in effect again this evening, from 6:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m., with the citywide juvenile curfew in effect from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Mayor's Order 2025-115, a citywide curfew begins at 11:00 p.m. on November 1, 2025, lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following day, every night through Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. All persons under the age of 18 cannot remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the District of Columbia, unless involved in certain exempted activities.