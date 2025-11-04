Uptiv Health Expands Virtual Chronic Care Services Through Strategic Partnership with Harmonic Health

Leading Infusion Provider Integrates Whole-Person Dementia Care with Biologics Infusion Therapies Under Unified Uptiv Health Brand

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptiv Health, a leading infusion therapy provider, today announced the launch of an industry-first dementia care offering designed to support Medicare-eligible patients with a dementia diagnosis. Through a strategic partnership with Harmonic Health, a leading tech-enabled virtual dementia care delivery platform, Uptiv Health will expand its current chronic care services to also include virtual dementia care services under the Uptiv Health brand - giving patients and caregivers access to comprehensive support alongside infusion therapy.Uptiv Health is among the first infusion providers to administer breakthrough therapies like Leqembi and Kisunla that slow the progression of dementia. By integrating Harmonic Health's expertise in dementia care coordination and caregiver support through the new CMS GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) model, Uptiv Health ensures patients receive not only cutting-edge treatment but also holistic services that address the medical, behavioral, and practical challenges of dementia."Dementia care must extend beyond the infusion chair," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health. "By partnering with Harmonic Health, we are able to layer in proven, whole-person dementia care services that are not readily available through the patient’s specialist or primary care provider - all delivered under the Uptiv Health brand. This approach reduces stress for families, improves outcomes for patients, and reinforces our commitment to delivering true whole-person care."Through this initiative, eligible Medicare beneficiaries receiving infusion therapy at Uptiv Health will now benefit from:- Personalized Dementia Care Navigation: Geriatric nurse practitioners and certified Dementia Care Navigators create customized care plans coordinating all aspects of treatment- 24/7 Caregiver Support and Respite Coordination: Round-the-clock helpline plus up to $2,500 annually in respite care assistance through approved providers for eligible patients- Home Safety Assessments and Care Planning: Comprehensive evaluations to ensure safe, comfortable home environments- Connections to Vital Community Resources: Access to support groups, meal programs, transportation services, and specialized dementia programs- Comprehensive Care Management: Medication reviews, therapy referrals, and seamless coordination of MRIs and infusion appointments"Pairing Uptiv Health's state-of-the-art infusion capabilities with Harmonic Health's dementia care coordination creates a holistic model that patients and families urgently need," said Jim Gera, CEO of Harmonic Health. "These new treatments offer hope to those living with dementia. Together, we are not only addressing the medical needs of dementia patients but also the emotional and practical challenges faced by their caregivers."This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation, compassion, and value-based care delivery. The partnership leverages the CMS GUIDE model, which provides comprehensive care management at no additional cost to Medicare beneficiaries, while testing innovative payment approaches for dementia care coordination.About Uptiv HealthUptiv Health is redefining the infusion experience with a patient-centered, technology-enabled approach to chronic condition management. Now offering breakthrough dementia therapies alongside white-labeled coordinated care services, Uptiv Health is uniquely positioned to deliver innovation, compassion, and whole-person support to patients and families. Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Westland and Troy, Michigan, the company specializes in treating complex chronic conditions including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. Uptiv Health accepts all major insurance providers and is committed to making advanced treatments accessible and affordable for patients throughout Michigan and beyond.About Harmonic HealthHarmonic Health delivers whole-person dementia care services and is one of the leading participants in CMS GUIDE model. Harmonic Health utilizes nurse practitioners and dementia navigators to provide comprehensive support to patients and families living with dementia. Their AI-driven tech platform enhances person-to-person care helping patients and their caregivers navigate the challenges of dementia with expert clinical guidance, 24/7 support, and respite coordination across 30 states.Harmonic Health Contact:Peter LougeeStrategic Partnerships, Harmonic HealthEmail: peter@harmonichealth.comAbout the CMS GUIDE ModelThe GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) model is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center initiative designed to improve care coordination and reduce costs for Medicare beneficiaries with dementia and their caregivers. The eight-year model launched in 2024 and provides comprehensive care management, caregiver support, and respite services while testing innovative payment approaches for dementia care.

