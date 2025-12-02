Uptiv Health Secures Strategic Investment from The 81 Collection to Redefine Infusion Care Across Select Geographies

Partnership will accelerate geographic expansion and digital transformation of hybrid infusion care for patients with chronic conditions

Uptiv is exactly the kind of company we love to back - one solving a massive healthcare challenge with operational rigor and consumer-grade innovation” — Vijen Patel, Founding Partner at The 81 Collection

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptiv Health , a fast-growing innovator in hybrid, tech-enabled infusion care, today announced a strategic investment from The 81 Collection , a high growth equity firm focused on rebuilding the real economy by backing founders modernizing overlooked sectors. The partnership will accelerate Uptiv’s market expansion and fuel the next generation of its digital platform aimed at transforming infusion therapy for millions of Americans living with chronic conditions.In just two years, Uptiv has reimagined infusion care from the ground up, combining clinical excellence with digital convenience to deliver a superior hybrid high-touch, high-tech experience for patients and providers alike. Now, with the 81 Collection’s backing, Uptiv is poised to scale its differentiated model nationwide.“At Uptiv, we’ve proven that healthcare can be both, clinically excellent and deeply human,” said Torben Nielsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Uptiv Health. “The 81 Collection stood out because they share our belief that transforming healthcare isn’t about big fundraising rounds and valuations - it’s about building sustainable, outcomes-based businesses with strong tech-enabled consumer experiences. Their focus on revitalizing industries left behind by the digital revolution perfectly aligns with our mission.”The 81 Collection, known for investing in the 81% of GDP overlooked by traditional venture capital, recognized Uptiv’s potential to redefine how infusion care is delivered in the $150 billion specialty drug infusion market.“Uptiv is exactly the kind of company we love to back - one solving a massive healthcare challenge with operational rigor and consumer-grade innovation,” said Vijen Patel, Founding Partner at The 81 Collection. “They’ve achieved world-class outcomes and maintained a patient Net Promoter Score of +99, a rare feat in healthcare. We’re excited to help scale their sustainable care model to more local communities without a deterioration in quality.”Since launching, Uptiv Health has achieved remarkable traction, growing triple-digits year-over-year by serving thousands of patients across cashflow-positive infusion centers. The new funding will fuel additional de novo center growth, AI-enabled backend workflows and digital solutions for patients and providers alike.About Uptiv HealthUptiv Health is redefining infusion therapy for patients with chronic conditions through a hybrid model that combines comfortable, highly personalized in-clinic care with a consumer-friendly digital platform. Beyond traditional infusion services, Uptiv offers care coordination, mental health coaching, and other whole person care services. The company currently operates locations in Michigan, with expansion plans underway.For more information, visit www.uptivhealth.com About The 81 CollectionThe 81 Collection is a high growth equity firm focused on the 81% of U.S. GDP that has been traditionally overlooked by Silicon Valley. The firm invests in founders solving serious, unsolved problems across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and other essential industries that form the backbone of the American economy. By backing companies that modernize and digitize these critical sectors, the 81 Collection aims to rebuild the middle class and ensure the benefits of technological innovation reach all Americans.For more information, visit www.81collection.com

