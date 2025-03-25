Uptiv Health Partners with Lamar Health to Transform Infusion Care Through AI Automation

Uptiv Health represents the future of infusion care delivery. Their commitment to reimagining the patient experience aligns perfectly with our mission to remove administrative barriers to care.” — Eesha Sharma, CEO of Lamar Health

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptiv Health, a leader in integrated infusion and chronic care management, announced a strategic partnership with Y Combinator-backed Lamar Health to implement AI-powered automation for referral intake and prior authorization processes. This collaboration marks a significant step in Uptiv's mission to transform the infusion care model by combining clinical and tech-forward operational excellence with a patient-first approach.The partnership integrates Lamar Health's specialty medication-focused AI platform into Uptiv Health's operations, dramatically streamlining administrative workflows and reducing time-to-treatment for patients with chronic conditions. It represents another step in evolving Uptiv's modern tech stack with AI-powered solutions, with even more exciting opportunities ahead for the rest of the year."At Uptiv Health, we're committed to elevating the infusion therapy experience by focusing on what truly matters – delivering whole-person care in a comfortable, personalized environment," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health. "Our partnership with Lamar Health allows us to allocate resources away from administrative burdens and toward creating exceptional patient experiences that set us apart in the marketplace."Lamar Health's AI platform was selected for its specialty medication expertise, continuous learning capabilities, and robust health system connectivity. The platform automates complex administrative tasks in the prior authorization process, which has traditionally been labor-intensive and prone to delays.Key benefits of the partnership include:● Faster Time to Care: Reducing the authorization timeline and enabling patients to begin treatment sooner● Lower Administrative Costs: Decreasing labor costs associated with intake and prior authorization processes● Enhanced Patient Experience: Reallocating staff time from paperwork to high-value patient interactions and speeding up time from referral to treatment● Seamless Integration: Connecting with EHRs at 80% of health systems to eliminate redundant data entry and documentation"Uptiv Health represents the future of infusion care delivery," said Eesha Sharma, CEO of Lamar Health. "Their commitment to reimagining the patient experience aligns perfectly with our mission to remove administrative barriers to care. By embedding our specialized AI into their operations, we're helping Uptiv unlock new efficiencies while delivering on their promise of high-touch, personalized care."This partnership comes as the infusion therapy market continues to expand, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing pipeline of biologic therapies. By leveraging AI automation for administrative processes, Uptiv Health is positioned to scale its innovative care model while maintaining the personalized approach that has become its hallmark. Uptiv enjoys a patient Net Promoter Score of +99 and a 90% adoption of its patient app . The company is on track to grow 4x year over year and has already saved the healthcare system millions of dollars with its efficient, low-cost retail-based model.About Uptiv HealthUptiv Health is redefining infusion therapy for patients with chronic conditions through a hybrid model that combines comfortable, highly personalized in-clinic care with a consumer-friendly digital platform. Beyond traditional infusion services, Uptiv offers care coordination, mental health coaching, and other whole person care services. The company currently operates locations in Michigan, with expansion plans underway. For more information, visit www.uptivhealth.com About Lamar HealthLamar Health provides AI-powered automation solutions designed specifically for specialty medication workflows. Founded by healthcare industry veterans from Stanford Medicine, McKesson, and CoverMyMeds, and backed by Y Combinator and PennyJar Capital, Healthy VC, Flex Capital, Dnipro VC, Shah Capital and notable angel investors. Lamar’s platform connects to major EHR systems and continuously learns to improve authorization processes. For more information, visit www.lamarhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.