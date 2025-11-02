Peralta Defense & JVS SoCal to Host Job Fair Promoting Employment for Veterans Across California

Peralta Defense Security Services

Peralta Associates & Defense Partners with JVS SoCal to Host Job Fair Promoting Employment Opportunities for Veterans Across California

Our veterans possess unmatched leadership, discipline, and integrity, the same qualities that make exceptional professionals in the security and defense industries” — Eddie Peralta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates & Defense, a leading provider of professional security and defense services, is proud to announce its partnership with JVS SoCal to host a statewide Veteran Employment Job Fair, dedicated to connecting military veterans with meaningful career opportunities across California.This collaborative initiative underscores Peralta Defense’s ongoing commitment to empowering veterans by providing structured, stable, and rewarding employment pathways as they transition into the civilian workforce.“Our veterans possess unmatched leadership, discipline, and integrity, the same qualities that make exceptional professionals in the security and defense industries,” said Eddie Peralta, Founder and CEO of Peralta Associates & Defense. “Through this partnership with JVS SoCal, we’re not only offering jobs; we’re creating careers and rebuilding purpose for those who’ve served.”Empowering Veterans Through Purposeful EmploymentThe Peralta Defense hiring initiative aims to expand access to high-quality positions throughout California, from security operations and logistics to leadership and training roles. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers, receive on-the-spot interviews, and learn about specialized training and certification programs designed to enhance their professional development.JVS SoCal, a long-standing leader in workforce development, brings extensive experience in veteran employment services. Together, the two organizations are bridging the gap between military talent and industry opportunity, fostering a culture of respect, inclusion, and advancement.“Our mission aligns perfectly with Peralta Defense’s vision,” said Jesse Palacios. “By connecting veterans with employers who value their experience and dedication, we are building stronger communities and stronger futures.”Event DetailsWhat: Peralta Associates & Defense & JVS SoCal Veteran Job FairWhen: November 7, 2025 - 10AM- 12PMWhere: 1180 Durfee, El Monte, CA 91733Who Should Attend: Military veterans, transitioning service members, and their families seeking employment across CaliforniaParticipants will gain access to exclusive resources, resume-building assistance, and insights into ongoing opportunities within Peralta Defense’s growing network of security and defense contracts.About Peralta Associates & DefensePeralta Associates & Defense is a California-based security and defense solutions provider committed to excellence, professionalism, and community impact. With a focus on integrity-driven service, the company delivers high-quality protective and operational support across public, private, and government sectors. As an employer of choice for veterans, Peralta Defense is dedicated to building a workforce defined by discipline, loyalty, and leadership.About JVS SoCalFounded in 1931, JVS SoCal is one of Southern California’s largest and most respected nonprofit organizations focused on workforce development and job placement. Its mission is to empower individuals through career training, education, and employment programs, including targeted initiatives for veterans, youth, and underserved communities.Media Contact:Cindy EscobarPeralta Associates & DefenseEmail: info@peraltadefense.comPhone: (888) 719-5378Website: www.peraltadefense.com

