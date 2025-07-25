Peralta Associates and Defense Assist Oakland PD in Arrest of Serial Shoplifters at Farmer Markets

Shoplifter Arrested

Peralta Defense is part of a task force assigned to preventing rampant shoplifting in the Bay Area

We are committed to supporting Oakland’s small businesses and ensuring that local markets remain safe, welcoming spaces for everyone” — Spokesperson

OAKLAND , CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a leading provider of security solutions across California and the United States, is proud to announce its strategic security services to address and prevent the rising trend of serial shoplifting at farmer markets throughout the city of Oakland.Proactive Solutions for a Growing ChallengeIn recent months, Oakland’s vibrant network of farmer markets has faced a significant uptick in organized shoplifting incidents, affecting both local vendors and the community at large. Recognizing the urgent need for targeted intervention, Oakland Police Department has coordinated the arrest of suspects with Peralta Associates and Defense.Peralta’s security professionals, all of whom are trained in identifying risk, de-escalation and tactical communications have been deployed to key market locations. Their presence serves not only as a deterrent but also as an operational force multiplier for OPD, enabling more effective monitoring, reporting, and apprehension of repeat offenders.Integrated Security OperationsPeralta Associates and Defense utilizes a multi-layered approach to market security, combining visible patrols with discreet surveillance. Armed and unarmed officers are stationed at market entrances and high-traffic vendor areas, while specialized teams conduct roving patrols to identify suspicious behavior.Leveraging the company’s advanced FIRST Alert System, Peralta’s team provides real-time incident notifications and centralized communication, ensuring rapid deployment. This technology-driven approach enhances situational awareness for all stakeholders and supports swift, informed decision-making during critical incidents.Results and Community ImpactSince the launch of this endeavor, there has been a measurable decrease in shoplifting attempts at participating markets. Several serial offenders have been identified and apprehended thanks to the combined efforts of Peralta’s personnel and OPD. Vendors report increased confidence in the safety of their businesses, and community members have expressed appreciation for the renewed sense of security while shopping at local markets.“We are committed to supporting Oakland’s small businesses and ensuring that local markets remain safe, welcoming spaces for everyone,” said a spokesperson for Peralta Associates and Defense.Ongoing CommitmentPeralta Associates and Defense continues to invest in the latest training and technology to stay ahead of evolving security threats. All personnel assigned to the Oakland farmer markets are trained in de-escalation, community engagement, and incident documentation, ensuring professional and respectful interactions with vendors, shoppers, and suspects alike.With a 95% client retention rate and a track record of successful partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the country, Peralta Associates and Defense stands ready to assist other municipalities facing similar challenges.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a nationally recognized security and investigative services provider, licensed and certified across multiple states. The company offers a full suite of solutions, including armed and unarmed security, patrol services, drone surveillance, executive protection, and specialized training. Serving private, commercial, and government clients, Peralta is dedicated to delivering peace of mind through professionalism, innovation, and integrity.For more information about Peralta Associates and Defense or to request security services, please contact (888) 719-5378 or visit www.peraltadefense.com

