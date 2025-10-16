Peralta Associates and Defense Partners with Non-Profit JVS Socal To Provide Veteran Jobs

Peralta Associates and Defense Arrest Criminals

Military Veterans Are Given Technical and Professional Training in Security Services

Veterans possess the discipline, leadership, and situational awareness that define excellence in our industry” — Eddie Peralta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a leading provider of professional security and investigative services, is proud to announce its partnership with JVS SoCal (Jobs. Vision. Success) to deliver specialized security training and career placement opportunities for U.S. military veterans throughout California.This collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering veterans with meaningful employment, professional growth, and long-term career stability in the private security sector.Under this initiative, JVS SoCal will connect qualified veterans to Peralta Associates and Defense’s Security Officer Career Placement program, where participants will receive state-accredited Guard Card training, advanced defensive tactics instruction, and career placement support within the company's network of sites throughout California.“Veterans possess the discipline, leadership, and situational awareness that define excellence in our industry,” said Eddie Peralta, Founder and CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “Through this partnership with JVS SoCal, we are not only offering training, we are building careers, restoring purpose, and giving veterans a direct pathway into meaningful, stable employment.”The initiative will focus on equipping veterans with both the technical certifications and soft-skill development required to succeed in today’s security environment, from executive protection and loss prevention to critical-infrastructure security.“Our collaboration with Peralta Associates and Defense aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and achieve self-sufficiency,” said a JVS SoCal spokesperson. “By combining Peralta’s industry expertise with JVS SoCal’s veteran outreach network, we are creating a lasting bridge between military service and civilian opportunity.”Veterans enrolled in the program will have access to:California BSIS-certified Guard Card training (including Powers to Arrest and Use of Force modules)CPR - AED - First Aid CertificationCareer placement and mentorship opportunities across CaliforniaDirect employment pipelines with Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense continues to uphold its GOLD Standard of accountability, transparency, and professional excellence, ensuring every graduate of the program represents the highest caliber of security professionalism.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a California-based security and investigations firm specializing in executive protection, site security, and advanced training. Known for its “GOLD Standard” of service, the company operates across multiple U.S. states and emphasizes technology-driven accountability, officer development, and community safety.About JVS SoCal (Jobs. Vision. Success)Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals to achieve economic independence through sustainable employment. Serving thousands each year, JVS SoCal offers programs in career training, job placement, and business partnerships designed to strengthen the Southern California workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.