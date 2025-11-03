Clue Genetics Launches Equity Funding Round

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clue Genetics Inc. (Clue) is pleased to announce that it has launched a pre-seed equity funding round on the StartEngine platform*. The financing is open to the public, and interested parties now have the opportunity to purchase common stock in the company. For details, please visit the campaign page at: https://www.startengine.com/offering/clue-genetics Clue’s mission is to discover and develop new chemicals from nature which have application across different markets, including healthcare, agriculture, food and beverage, cosmetics, and the fight against climate change and pollution. The company is specifically targeting fungi as a rich source of diverse, biologically active compounds. This ancient kingdom of organisms is relatively understudied and therefore offers much potential for novel discoveries. Clue owns a large proprietary collection of more than 50,000 living fungal strains collected from around the world; its scientists are screening these isolates and analyzing their genomes to identify new product candidates.Dr. Oliver Ratcliffe, Co-Founder of Clue, commented, “We are extremely excited by the progress made by Clue’s team. Our work thus far has been funded by angel investors as well as an NSF SBIR Phase I grant awarded in April 2024. These initial studies have confirmed that our fungal library contains a wide spectrum of different species, including many that were previously unknown to science, which increases the odds of discovering interesting novel molecules, including potential drug candidates.”Dr. Ratcliffe continued, “Perhaps counterintuitively, our first projects are focused on fungicidal products. Fungi make an arsenal of chemicals which enable them to compete with other fungal species in the wild. If we can identify these molecules, we have the opportunity to develop new antifungal medicines to combat dangerous infectious diseases, as well as new tools to fight crop pathogens. To these ends, we have already selected strains which are effective in the lab, and our next goal is to identify the active molecules and move them into preclinical and in planta trials, respectively.To help fund this important next phase of work, we are offering shares for purchase via StartEngine. Participants will have the chance the to invest in the company at an early stage and know that their investment is helping tackle important global challenges.”Contact: Dr. Oliver J. Ratcliffe, contact@cluegen.com*Standard Disclaimer: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.