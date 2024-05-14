Clue Genetics Inc. awarded SBIR Phase I grant from NSF
ALAMEDA ISLAND, CA, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue Genetics Inc. (Clue) today announced that it has been awarded a $275,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant from America’s Seed Fund, offered by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The funds will be used to build-out Clue’s metabologenomics technology platform for the delivery of products based on biomolecules derived from fungi.
Clue owns a very rare and diverse library of more than 50,000 strains of living fungi, which have been collected from a wide range of geographic locations. The Phase I award will be used to DNA fingerprint several thousand strains which have previously been shown to have bioactive properties including antimicrobial, anti-cancer, and anti-parasitic. A subset of these strains will then be subjected to intensive genome-wide bioinformatic and metabolomic analysis to identify candidate active molecules and the biosynthetic genes that make them. If successful, work under the Phase I studies will position Clue for a Phase II project in which fermentation-based production systems are established for products that are advanced into commercial development.
Dr Peter Repetti, Vice President of R&D at Clue stated, “We are extremely grateful to NSF for funding this exciting project. The Clue fungal library contains thousands of strains with potentially valuable applications and represents a huge untapped resource for the discovery and development of new products, including biopharmaceuticals, novel enzymes and biopesticides. The grant award will allow us to select our best candidate strains and begin developing them into products that address real world problems including disease, food security and climate change.”
About Clue Genetics, Inc: Clue is a pioneer in the development of bioactive products derived from fungal genomes. The company has its management offices and computational capabilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, and a research laboratory in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Contact: Dr. Oliver J. Ratcliffe, contact@cluegen.com
About America’s Seed Fund: America’s Seed Fund powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.
