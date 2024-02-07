Clue Genetics and 5Metis Enter Collaboration
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue Genetics Inc. (Clue) and 5Metis, Inc. (5Metis) today announced that they have entered into a license and collaboration agreement focused on the discovery and development of novel biologically derived products for the crop protection sector.
The agreement was executed following a period of successful exploratory work during which the companies identified and confirmed the activity of a variety of strains from Clue’s proprietary fungal library, which showed potent control against a panel of important fungal pathogens. The companies will now advance these strains, and the compounds they make, towards commercial development, including through further glasshouse and/or field trials against agronomically important pathogens.
Under the Agreement, 5Metis receives the right to commercialize products derived from the Clue strains on a global basis. Oliver Ratcliffe, Chairman of Clue, noted, “We are delighted to be working with 5Metis, as it has a very experienced team led by seasoned individuals who have a successful track record in the agritech industry. We are confident that 5Metis will be an excellent partner in developing new products based on Clue’s proprietary fungal library.” Brian Green, COO & CSO of 5Metis added, “We are pleased to have access to Clue’s collection of living fungi. This is a unique biological resource, with diverse strains collected from a wide range of environments, that offers enormous potential for the discovery of novel bio molecules that will control pests. Our initial work has identified some high potential candidates for new products that can control a spectrum of crop pathogens that currently cause devastating crop losses to farmers. We very much look forward to building a strong partnership with Clue.”
About Clue Genetics: Clue Genetics is a leader in fungal genomics and owns a large diverse proprietary collection of microbial strains. The firm is deploying metabologenomic and synthetic biology approaches to develop fungi-derived molecules towards a broad range of applications, including new treatments for disease, tackling pollution and more sustainable inputs for agriculture. Contact: Dr. Oliver J. Ratcliffe, contact@cluegen.com
About 5Metis: 5Metis is a pure-play discovery agrichemical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. The company leverages exclusive expertise in boron‐based small molecule discovery and natural product synthetic biology. 5Metis is paving the way to deliver new molecules with novel modes of action that are not currently found in the agrichemical space. Contact: Dr. Brian Green, communication@5metis.com
