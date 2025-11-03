Alliance Building Solutions Celebrate National ESCO Week Advancing Resilient Cost Efficient Infrastructure Modernization

Alliance Companies provides the power today to change tomorrow for the better John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions

Highlights the Expanding Role of Energy Service Companies in Delivering Reliable, Affordable, and Sustainable Solutions

The projects we design and deliver create tangible results including reduced operating costs, lower emissions, and more resilient systems that serve communities for decades to come” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National ESCO Week (November 3–7, 2025), Alliance Building Solutions is celebrating the growing role of Energy Service Companies in helping communities, schools, and government agencies modernize infrastructure for greater reliability, resilience, and cost efficiency.As a proud member of the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), Alliance joins its peers in spotlighting how performance contracting and integrated energy solutions continue to evolve to meet today’s challenges that include aging infrastructure, constrained budgets, and increasing demands for sustainability and energy security.“The mission of ESCOs like Alliance has never been more vital,” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “Across the country, public agencies and private organizations are looking for ways to make facilities more reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective, without adding financial burden. Alliance is stepping in to deliver projects that pay for themselves through guaranteed savings, creating both immediate and long-term value.”The energy services industry continues to expand as new federal investments and policies prioritize modernization and resilience. ESCOs are now leading the charge in integrating technologies such as advanced building controls, renewable generation, battery storage, and water conservation systems, while ensuring measurable performance outcomes.“At a time when energy costs, grid stability, and environmental impact are all front of mind, ESCOs represent a practical solution,” DeMaio added. “The projects we design and deliver create tangible results including reduced operating costs, lower emissions, and more resilient systems that serve communities for decades to come.”Alliance’s comprehensive approach brings design, engineering, and construction under one roof, ensuring projects are completed on time, on budget, and with lasting performance outcomes. The company’s budget-neutral model allows clients to finance improvements through future energy and operational savings—unlocking modernization without requiring new capital or tax increases.From schools and municipalities to healthcare facilities and private enterprises, Alliance projects deliver real impact:• Significant reductions in electricity, water, and maintenance costs.• Enhanced reliability and comfort through upgraded HVAC, lighting, and controls.• Long-term resilience through solar, battery, and efficiency integration.• Financial flexibility through performance-based funding structures.“While National ESCO Week celebrates our industry, it is really more about showcasing the innovation and partnership that make infrastructure renewal possible,” DeMaio continued. “When public and private entities collaborate with experienced ESCOs, they are cutting costs while simultaneously investing in energy security, economic vitality, and a sustainable future.”About Alliance Building SolutionsAlliance Building Solutions was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Alliance Building Solutions provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. Learn more at www.alliance-usa.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Alliance Building Solutions spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

