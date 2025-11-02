CE: Torch relay showcases Macao’s unique cityscape and progressive spirt

MACAU, November 2 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said Macao will make every effort to ensure successful presentation of all events taking place in the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games. Such effort was a way for Macao to contribute its strength to the success of the Games as a whole, and allowed the unique charm of “Vibrant Macao” to shine brightly on a larger stage.

The torch relay for the 15th National Games Macao Competition Zone was held today, along a route of approximately 2.6 kilometres. The relay’s starting ceremony was held at Government Headquarters.

The 15th National Games will be jointly held by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. The event officially takes place from 9 to 21 November 2025.

At the torch relay starting ceremony, Mr Sam, who is also Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, ignited the torch from the fire cauldron, and passed it to the first torch bearer, Ms Li Yi.

A total of 50 torch bearers representing various sectors carried the flame in relay, passing several famous Macao landmarks. The route concluded at the Ruins of St. Paul's, landmark of the Historic Centre of Macao, the latter inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At the closing ceremony of the torch relay for the Macao Competition Zone, Mr Sam commented on its success, noting the city’s illumination by the National Games’ sacred flame. That flame symbolised light and hope, and the torch relay represented the transmission of that spirit and the consolidation of strength, he said.

As the flame was carried through the streets of Macao, passing among the 50 torch bearers, each step showcased the city’s spirit of progress and its unique cityscape, while each handover of the flame embodied the sporting spirit of unity and perseverance.

The flame was ultimately carried to the Ruins of St. Paul’s, representing the shining spirit of being “United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games”, said Mr Sam.

The delivery of the sacred flame to that site also symbolised a new moment for the principle of “simplicity, safety, and brilliance” in the organisation of the Games, said Mr Sam.

At the relay closing ceremony, Mr Sam, along with other guests and the 50 torch bearers taking part in the relay event, posed for a group photograph in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's. Mr Sam shook hands with, and exchanged greetings with, residents and tourists who had watched the torch relay along the route.

After the torch relay, the flame was promptly escorted onward to Guangzhou, for a flame-gathering ceremony for the lighting of the main torch, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 15th National Games.