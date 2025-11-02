Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sexual Assailants and Gang Members During Targeted Operations in Houston

These monsters are off the streets this Halloween

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens during targeted operations conducted in the Houston area between October 28 – 30.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, gang members, serial drunk drivers, and violent thugs,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown, sanctuary policies, activist politicians, or an 8,000% increase in death threats on ICE officers stop us from making this country safe again.”

Worst of the worst arrests in Houston include:

Salvador Ramirez-Carrillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member who entered the U.S. illegally 5 times and is convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, and a previous arrest for driving while intoxicated and removed from the U.S. 4 times. Ramirez-Carrillo was arrested by ICE Oct. 29.

Brayan Jose Cruz-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of sexual enticement of a minor for indecent purposes and was arrested by ICE on Oct. 29.

Rony Andy Martinez Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and cruelty towards a child who was arrested by ICE on Oct. 28. He was PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED on Nov. 29, 2024.

Vongphachan Phothisome, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor who was arrested by ICE on Oct. 30.

David Donaldo Martinez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of sexual assault and disorderly conduct who was arrested by ICE on Oct. 30.

Rey David Bautista-Antonio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of three counts of driving while intoxicated and has illegally entered the U.S. 3 times who was arrested by ICE on Oct. 29.