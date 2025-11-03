Work Begins on Britain’s Biggest Christian Monument Celebrating a Million Answered Prayers

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction will begin this week on the UK’s largest Christian monument after the initial £40m fundraising target was met.Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, located between the M6 and M42 in Coleshill near Birmingham, will stand 51 metres tall in the form of a Möbius strip.More than double the height of the Angel of the North, it will contain one million bricks, each linked to a story of answered prayer accessible through smartphones.A ground breaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday November 5 as work begins on the landmark, which will be open to the public in 2028. The project has been backed by more than 20,000 supporters and £40m raised from donors across the world.Former Leicester City chaplain Richard Gamble says he received a vision from God to build the landmark more than 20 years ago and has spent the last decade galvanising support.He said: “I am delighted we are creating a monument that will share a million stories of hope and that people will be able to discover Jesus, who listens to and answers prayer. We have faced many delays and challenges. I believe the timing is perfect.“Everyone at Eternal Wall is deeply grateful to the thousands of people who have backed this project according to their ability – for every pound donated, every hour volunteered, and every prayer offered to bring us to this point.“This is the moment to build a landmark of hope… a lasting testimony to the power of prayer, preserving the Christian heritage in our nation.”Eternal Wall will be visible to motorists, HS2 passengers, and those landing at Birmingham Airport. Organisers anticipate the site will eventually attract 250,000 annual visitors. The project includes ten acres of landscaped green space and, in a later phase, a larger visitor centre and conference facility.About 120,000 answered prayers have already been submitted or pledged from 125 countries, with 250,000 the target for opening day. They include stories of healing, marriage reconciliation and addiction recovery, amongst many other topics.Land for the site was donated by IM Properties, owned by Midlands-based businessman Lord Edmiston. The same company recently made a ‘significant’ donation towards the build costs.Lord Edmiston said: “Eternal Wall is designed to remind our nation, and people everywhere, of God’s goodness.“It is a testament to present and future generations of the creator of the universe who has answered numerous prayers over centuries past and still is answering them today.“If we don’t remember the God who stood by us in our darkest hours as a nation, then we are condemned to have a future absent of his divine guidance and protection. I am therefore proud that my company has had the opportunity of being a significant donor to this project.”VSL has been appointed as lead contractor to complete the building of the monument, which was designed by award-winning Snug Architects following a Royal Institute of British Architects competition.Approximately £5.7m is still needed to make the site fully operational including car park, visitor centre and landscaping costs.Visit www.eternalwall.org.uk to find out more.ENDSFor interviews and further information, contact Matthew (07849 758046) or matthew@expandpr.co.ukOpportunities for pre-arranged face to face interviews will be available at the ground breaking ceremony, which takes place on November 5 at 10.30am at Eternal Wall, Coleshill Manor Office Campus, B46 1DL.Artist impressions, footage, team photos and bios are available here. About Eternal WallEternal Wall of Answered Prayer is a national Christian landmark currently being built near Birmingham, UK. Standing 51 metres tall, the striking architectural structure will be made up of one million bricks, each representing an answered prayer shared by individuals from across the world. Designed to be a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of prayer, Eternal Wall aims to make hope visible by preserving and sharing stories of God’s faithfulness for generations to come. The landmark is expected to be open to the public in 2028. Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer is a registered UK charity.

