SEOPS Demonstrates Custom Payload Integration Expertise on Transporter-15 Mission

GIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, has successfully prepared 10 customer spacecraft for flight on the upcoming Transporter-15 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The Transporter-15 mission is targeted to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket this month from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.Known for its deep expertise in integrating spacecraft, SEOPS managed every aspect of capacity procurement, logistics, and payload processing for this diverse manifest. The company coordinated deployments ranging from pocketcubes to larger spacecraft, using four distinct deployment systems—including SEOPS’ own Equalizer Flex—to ensure each payload was matched with the hardware and process best suited to its unique requirements.“Every mission is different, and our strength lies in tailoring integration approaches for payloads that don’t fit a one-size-fits-all model,” said Chad Brinkley, chief executive officer of SEOPS. “With more than a decade of experience, our team brings unmatched expertise in selecting and operating deployment systems—whether they’re ours or third-party—to ensure safe and successful delivery to orbit. We’re honored to support these organizations and the important work they’re doing to advance science, technology, and commercial innovation from space.”Payloads onboard SEOPS’ Transporter-15 manifest include:Alba Orbital’s four spacecraft:HUNITY (NMHH-1) from the Radio Club of BME and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. Its primary goal is to test a new PocketQube platform for future commercialization, while also enabling technology demonstrations, student-led experiments, and hands-on learning opportunities.The SARI-1 and SARI-2 missions consist of two PocketQubes developed through the Saudi Space Agency’s Sari competition. The satellites will carry payloads for imaging, real-time telemetry, IoT experiments, and research modules.The ANISCSAT mission from Azerbaijan will host sensor-based experiments, onboard data processing, and a custom telemetry framework to study environmental conditions in Low Earth Orbit.C3S’s two payloads:WISDOM: Supported by ESA’s NAVISP program, the mission aims to demonstrate collision avoidance and safe deorbiting in orbit using a 6U satellite that separates into two 3U CubeSats.Mauve: The 16U Cubesat is equipped with a 13cm telescope designed to observe hundreds of stars in the ultraviolet and visible wavelengths.NASA’s 3UCubed-A: The 3U CubeSat will measure precipitating electrons and ultraviolet emissions in the auroral and cusp regions of Earth. It is a collaboration among University of New Hampshire, Sonoma State University and Howard University with funding from the Heliophysics Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.PW-6U: Built by SatRev of Wroclaw Poland, this Cubesat was manifested and prepared for launch by RIDE!. The Earth observation satellite’s goal is to collect multispectral, medium-resolution imagery and data for customers in the agriculture and energy sectors with real-time image data processing.TRYAD-1 and TRYAD-2: With identical 6U payloads, the TRYAD mission aims to deepen the understanding of atmospheric dynamics, particularly how intense thunderstorms dissipate large amounts of energy. Funded by the National Science Foundation, the payload was built by the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Auburn University.“As with our past launches, SEOPS proved to be a highly reliable launch provider,” said Gergő Kiss, Chief Quality Officer at C3S LLC. “Their team guided us through every step of the integration and launch process, ensuring that our satellites were handled professionally and everything ran smoothly. We greatly appreciated their expertise and support throughout this phase of our missions.”About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS delivers integration and launch solutions for small satellites to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. With expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments—including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO—SEOPS ensures payloads reach orbit efficiently and reliably. From launch capacity procurement to mission design, orbital transfer, and integration services, SEOPS provides end-to-end solutions for educational, scientific, and national security missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space

