Falcon Auction in Saudi Arabia Earns Over $1.2 Million in 18 Nights

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2025 has generated more than SR4.5 million ($1.22 million) in sales as the event concluded its 18th night at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. The auction coincides with the Kingdom’s annual falconry season, which runs from October 1 to November 30.To date, 28 peregrine falcons captured within Saudi Arabia have been sold for a total of SR4.592 million ($1.22 million). The most expensive falcon — trapped near Al-Hasahis in the Jazan region — sold for SR361,000 ($96,200). Close behind was a falcon from the Northern Borders region that fetched SR360,000 ($96,000), followed by one from Al-Rumla at SR308,000 ($82,100) and another from Al-Hanoo at SR301,000 ($80,200).The Saudi Falcons Club Auction has become a major event on the global falconry calendar, drawing participation from enthusiasts eager to buy and trade locally sourced falcons. The auction features only falcons captured within the Kingdom during the official trapping season.The initiative aims to elevate the standards of falcon auctions in Saudi Arabia, streamline the sales process, and support the conservation of endangered species. The sale of certain falcons, including the saker falcon, is prohibited to protect their populations.Only migrating juvenile peregrine falcons are permitted in the auction, with adult peregrines and saker falcons excluded to ensure sustainability.The Saudi Falcons Club provides participants with a range of support services, including transportation, accommodation, and authenticated sales documentation. The auction is also broadcast on television and social media platforms, helping to promote and preserve the cultural and economic significance of falconry in the Kingdom.

