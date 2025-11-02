St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2008060
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025 at approximately 2309 hours
LOCATION: Fairfax Road St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, DLS
ACCUSED: James O’Rourke
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 1st, 2025, at approximately 2309 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on Fairfax Road in the Town of St. Albans when Troopers observed a truck doing a “burnout” at the St. Albans Park & Ride. Troopers quickly made contact with the vehicle involved and identified the operator as James O’Rourke (20) of Milton, VT. While speaking with O’Rourke, O’Rourke demonstrated signs of impairment.
After a thorough investigation, O’Rourke was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. It should be noted that at the time of this incident, O’Rourke was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license. O’Rourke was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
