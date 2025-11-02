Cummings Foundation and Massachusetts School of Law Present “Good Business Practices & Preventing Problem Employees”

Andover, Massachusetts – The Cummings Foundation, in collaboration with the Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW), proudly announces the return of its free public seminar series designed to help local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals strengthen their operations through sound legal and management strategies.

The Fall 2025 session, titled “Good Business Practices & Preventing Problem Employees,” will take place on Tuesday, November 12, from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts School of Law, Room 204. Sandwiches will be provided.

This free two-part seminar series brings together expert faculty from MSLAW to explore the most pressing issues employers face — from employee management and theft prevention to shielding small businesses from lawsuits.

Seminar Part I Topics (November 12):

Effective Management and Operational Strategies – Michael Leamy, Professor of Business

Shielding Your Small Business from Lawsuits – Paula Colby-Clements, Professor of Law

How to Draft Totally Awesome Severance Agreements – Joseph Devlin, Professor of Law

Monitoring Your Own Employees – Amy Dimitriadis, Professor of Law

Employee Theft – Shane Rodriguez, Professor of Law

Part II (March 26, 2026) will continue the series, addressing advanced topics such as documenting performance, harassment and OSHA compliance, corporate veil issues, and remote worker liability.

Opening remarks will be given by Michael L. Coyne, President and Dean of the Massachusetts School of Law, who emphasized the importance of practical education for business owners:

“Our goal is to make the law accessible — empowering business leaders to make informed, confident decisions that strengthen their companies and protect their employees.”

The event is free and open to the public, to register attendees can scan the QR code below.

The Massachusetts School of Law in Andover is dedicated to providing affordable, accessible legal education that emphasizes practical training, ethics, and public service. About Cummings Foundation Founded by Bill and Joyce Cummings of Cummings Properties, the Cummings Foundation supports hundreds of nonprofits throughout Massachusetts, funding initiatives that strengthen local communities and foster education and opportunity.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 681-0800

dianes@mslaw.edu

https://www.mslaw.edu/

Press Contact : Diane Sullivan

