Beaux Arts 2025: 'An Evening for Art'

Raffle Sculpture

Scheduled to take place at the Scottsdale Artists' School, this year's Beaux Arts event promises a wonderful evening filled with fine art and fine food.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate creativity, community, and the joy of collecting original art at Beaux Arts 2025, hosted by Scottsdale Artists’ School. This year’s event features Signature Artist Daniel J. Keys, and a raffle for a bronze sculpture by renowned sculptor artist Sandy Scott.The online art auction, open and free to register, will be held November 5–8, 2025, inviting collectors worldwide to acquire exceptional works by both established and emerging artists. The in-person Beaux Arts Gala on November 8, from 6–9 PM, promises an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, door prizes, and the joy of celebrating art in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.Proceeds support Scottsdale Artists’ School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of fine art through adult programs, a premier youth academy, and community outreach. For over 40 years, the School has been a cornerstone of the arts, inspiring creativity in artists of all ages.Join us for Beaux Arts 2025 and make a lasting impact, because every piece of art you collect tells a story.

