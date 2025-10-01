Scottsdale Artists' School's Annual Fundraiser Gala

Raffle Sculpture Enter to win

“Proceeds from Beaux Arts support the School’s educational programs. Artwork bidding runs Nov. 5–8, 2025.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beaux Arts 2025 "An Evening for Art" Every original artwork you collect is a lasting connection to the artist, a tangible reflection of their emotion, vision, and creative spirit.Scheduled to take place at the Scottsdale Artists' School, this year's Beaux Arts event promises a wonderful evening filled with fine art and fine food. At the heart of the celebration is Signature Artist Daniel J. Keys, whose captivating floral paintings breathe life into the canvas with vibrant colors and tactile quality. Participants will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for a sculpture by Signature Sculptor Sandy Scott. Bidding for artwork will take place from November 5 - 8, 2025 , and will be done online so that those who cannot attend the in-person event may still participate in the art auction and acquire original works ranging from seasoned professional artists to emerging talents. In addition to the online art auction, there will also be door prizes, music and entertainment for all in-person participants. The auction and gala are a tremendous chance to acquire original art while supporting a noble cause.The Scottsdale Artists' School is one of America's foremost independent art institutions, offering a large array of art programs for adults, a premier youth academy and extensive outreach programs.The success of the Scottsdale Artists' School is centered on the quality of its instructors, who are all professional working artists. Scottsdale Artists' School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been a positive influence in the art community and continues to teach the fundamentals of fine arts to artists and aspiring artists of all ages. Proceeds from the Beaux Arts fundraiser are important in supporting the School's educational initiatives.

