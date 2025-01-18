Scottsdale Artists’ School Presents the 2025 Best and Brightest Juried Art Show & Sale

Best and Brightest Juried Art Show and Sale, showcasing a collection of artwork from some of the nation’s most talented emerging and established artists.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale Artists’ School is proud to announce the 2025 Best and Brightest Juried Art Show and Sale, showcasing a collection of artwork from some of the nation’s most talented emerging and established artists. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 8 to March 14, 2025, at the school located at 3720 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.The Best and Brightest Art Show and Sale highlights exceptional talent across multiple mediums, including oil, watercolor, pastel, sculpture, and more. With over 125 pieces on display, this annual juried exhibition celebrates both the creativity and technical skill of artists working in traditional and contemporary styles.Opening Reception:The event begins with an Artist Reception on February 13, 2025, from 6–8 pm.Attendees will have the opportunity to meet artists, enjoy refreshments, and be among the first to purchase original works directly from the show. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit both the participating artists and Scottsdale Artists’ School’s mission to provide high quality art education to students of all ages and skill levels. For those unable to attend in person, the Best and Brightest Juried Art Show and Sale will also be available online scottsdaleartschool.org, making it easy to support the arts from anywhere.Scottsdale Artists’ School3720 N. Marshall WayScottsdale, AZ 85251Media Contact:Gabriele RewisDirector of Marketing & Communications480. 990.1422grewis@scottsdaleartschool.org

