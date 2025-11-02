CBP officers seize over $816K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $816,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Containers laden with liquid methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 29, at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for secondary inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered five plastic bottles containing a total of 88.8 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $816,556.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

