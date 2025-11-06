CBP officers seize firearms and ammunition at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge, intercepted various firearms, firearm parts and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition during an outbound enforcement operation.

“As this significant outbound seizure clearly illustrates, CBP has been working hard to intercept weapons, ammunition and currency used to fuel criminal organizations in Mexico,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On Oct. 18, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a red Dodge truck attempting to depart the United States to Mexico. An officer selected the vehicle for further inspection. Physical inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of a Marlin .22 caliber rifle, a Stoeger 9mm pistol with magazine, six 9mm magazines, 1,661 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 100 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, 700 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition, 75 rounds of 20-gauge ammunition, and two 9mm pistol barrels concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO officers seized the firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

