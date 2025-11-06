CBP officers seize record-setting $13M in heroin at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen who is a U.S. lawful permanent resident on Oct. 22, 2025. Officers discovered a record-breaking nearly 290 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of more than $13 million, concealed within his vehicle as he attempted to enter the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

At 5:05 p.m., the individual drove a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado into a primary vehicle lane at the port of entry. A supervisory canine enforcement officer, conducting preliminary roving operations with an assigned human narcotics detection dog, alerted to the vehicle's spare tire area.

Officers escorted the driver to a primary inspection booth. The driver presented his lawful permanent resident card and provided two negative customs declarations, stating he was traveling to Santa Ana, Calif. During a cursory inspection, the supervisory canine enforcement officer observed an abnormality with the spare tire and requested assistance.

CBP officers removed the driver from the vehicle while they conducted a nonintrusive inspection on the vehicle. This inspection confirmed anomalies in the spare tire well, rear seat, front right fender flare, and firewall of the vehicle. Subsequently, officers removed 72 packages from various additional hidden compartments, including the air filter, fender, glove box, rear seats, and the spare tire. A narcotics test kit confirmed the contents of the packages as heroin.

According to San Diego Field Office Director Sidney Aki, the field office's record-breaking seizure was a testament to his officers’ commitment to keep the homeland safe.

"This interception is a direct result of the relentless vigilance and expertise of our CBP officers and their K9 partners," Aki said. "They stand on the front lines every day, committed to disrupting criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of our communities."

CBP officers contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations special agents, who responded to interview the subject. The U.S. Attorney’s Office accepted federal charges for the importation of narcotics into the United States.

