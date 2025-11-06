CBP officers seize more than $1 million in methamphetamine at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge, intercepted $1,034,670 in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle.

“As this seizure aptly demonstrates, our frontline CBP officers continue to use all of our tools and technology to their fullest potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 115.74 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On Oct 27, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 76 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 115.74 pounds (52.50 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.