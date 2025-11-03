4BR/2BA Brick Ranch Home w/Basement on 1.49± Acres in Madison County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County) 4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County) 4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County) 4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County) 4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County)

4BR/2BA brick ranch home w/walk-out basement on 1.49± acres and individual entrances (ideal for multi-generational living) set for Auction.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a well-built 4BR/2BA brick ranch/rambler style home with unfinished walk-out basement on 1.49± acres, individual entrances & handicap ramp.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a well-built 4 BR/2 BA brick ranch/rambler style home with unfinished walk-out basement on 1.49 +/- acres, individual entrances, handicap ramp and recently replaced roof and windows on Friday, November 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“We have been entrusted by the trustees of Good Hope Baptist Church to market and sell this solid well-built brick home (previously utilized as their Church parsonage). The membership will use these funds to help maintain their Church cemetery,” said Nicholls. “This home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“The centrally located property is only 4 miles off Rt. 29, 5 miles from Rt. 15, 6 miles from downtown Madison, 8 miles from Orange, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Harrisonburg, VA,” said Spencer Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: Friday, November 14 @ 3:30 PM ESTLocation of the property: 4185 Orange Rd., Aroda, VA 22709 (Madison County) Solid 4 BR/2 BA brick ranch/rambler style home on 1.489 +/- acres in Madison County, VA• This home measures 3,286 +/- gross sf. (2,076 +/- sf. finished above grade & 1,210 +/- sf. unfinished walk-out basement); kitchen (all appliances convey); den/family room w/fireplace; living room w/fireplace; dining room; office; unfinished walk-out basement; attic• The 866 +/- sf. addition with separate entrance, makes this home ideal for multi-generational living!! • Covered front porch w/2 entrances; large side patio area; handicap ramp (easily removable)• Hardwood flooring throughout home; vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms & 1 bedroom; no carpet• Gravel driveway & under-garage parking• Replacement windows throughout & recently replaced roof• Heating & cooling: 2 Trane heat pumps (2000 & 2013); 2 fireplaces• Well and gravity flow septic system (new 3 BR system installed in 2007); electric water heater• Detached outbuilding (in need of repair); partial wood fencing along backyard• Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: XfinityThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Spencer Wilson (540-661-7314) or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.