Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi welcomes court decision overturning 1967 inquest into death of Chief Albert Luthuli

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has welcomed the recent decision by Judge Nompumelelo Radebe of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to overturn the original finding of accidental death in the re-opened inquest into the passing of Chief Albert Luthuli.

The Minister welcomes the setting aside of the 1967 inquest ruling, which had concluded that Chief Luthuli died after being struck by a goods train.

Minister Kubayi commended the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its work in this matter which presented compelling evidence that challenged the apartheid-era 1967 finding that Chief Luthuli’s death was an accident, instead arguing that it was a murder.

The Minister said that this outcome demonstrates our continued commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is served, even in matters that date back decades.

“The courage and persistence of families who have pursued these cases, together with the dedication of institutions like the NPA, deserve our utmost respect,” said Minister Kubayi.

The Minister added that this decision affirms the justice sector’s ongoing efforts to ensure that South Africans, and all those seeking justice, receive it, and that families affected by historical injustices can finally find closure.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development remains committed to supporting processes that advance truth, accountability, and justice for victims and their families.

