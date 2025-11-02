Minister Dion George on upholding transparency and accountability in fishing rights allocation

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has taken an unprecedented but vital decision to approach the court to review and set aside the appeal decisions of the former Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and those of the Delegated Authority in the Small Pelagic Sector: Anchovy and Sardine 2021/22 fishing rights allocation process (FRAP).

“I recognise that approaching the courts through a self-review application is a significant and unusual step, but given the circumstances, it is the only viable remedy to uphold the integrity of the process and protect our marine resources,” said Minister George.

Having concluded the necessary administrative and consultative processes – including careful consideration of all submitted comments – and remaining mindful of his legislative and constitutional obligations, the Minister has determined that a fair and reasonable outcome cannot be achieved without correcting the errors of the Delegated Authority.

This step is necessary to give proper effect to the rescoring process during reconsideration of appeals, while also accounting for the sector’s limitations, such as the restricted availability of marine resources.

“I am firmly committed to making decisions that are not only fair and just, but also grounded in the protection of our marine resources,” added Minister George. “My priority is to ensure that every step taken reflects integrity, transparency, and a genuine effort to arrive at the correct outcome for all stakeholders involved.”

As an interim measure, in the interest of stability in the sector, the status quo on the allocation of rights and TAC as outlined in the Appeal GPR of the former Minister will remain in full force and effect pending the finalisation of the self-review. This issue will be dealt with urgency.

