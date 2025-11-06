Public Service Commission responds to Police Portfolio Committee Chair's comments on General Mbotho investigation

The Public Service Commission’s (PSC) response to the public statement made by the Chairperson of the Police Portfolio Committee relating to the PSC’s investigation into allegations about General Mbotho

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has noted the public statements made by the Chairperson of the Police Portfolio Committee, Honourable Ian Cameron, on his social media platform regarding the PSC’s alleged refusal to investigate General Mbotho’s alleged criminal activities and his lack of integrity.

Honourable Ian Cameron asserts that the PSC refused to act on the request to investigate the matter of General Mbotho due to it lacking jurisdiction over the South African Police Service (SAPS). The PSC would like to put it on record that it has acted on the matter as outlined below:

The PSC considered the request in line with its constitutional mandate. After careful consideration and analysis, the PSC determined that the alleged criminal conduct of General Mbotho must be referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation. This is because IPID is mandated to investigate alleged criminal activities committed by members of SAPS.

It must be noted that the PSC’s mandate is prescribed in section 195 and 196 of the Constitution and includes the investigation of personnel and public administration practices in the public service. The PSC’s mandate, however, does not extend to investigating alleged criminal activities of members of the public service including SAPS officers. As a Constitutional authority the PSC is only empowered to perform the functions and powers as mandated by the Constitution.

In relation to matters falling within its mandate, the PSC acted as follows:

An Analysis of the selection process followed by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) in the appointment of

General Mbotho was conducted. The PSC was unable to find any irregularity with the appointment process.

Scrutiny of reports on the integrity checks conducted was done. The PSC found no illicit activity.

An evaluation of the disciplinary action against General Mbotho for distributing explicit pornographic material on a work WhatsApp group was done. The PSC confirms that General Mbotho was sanctioned internally for this transgression. The sanction was a final written warning, which in terms of applicable labour relations policy within SAPS, expired after 6 months.

Assessment of allegations of sexual harassment, victimization and intimidation of junior officers in the SAPS. The PSC interviewed SAPS officials that reported to General Mbotho and no evidence was found to substantiate such allegations.

The above-mentioned demonstrates that the PSC has performed its Constitutional mandate and acted on the request received from Honourable Ian Cameron. Therefore, any assertion to the contrary is inaccurate.

The PSC remains committed to effect its mandate and any new verifiable evidence within its mandate will always be investigated without fear, favour or prejudice.

