MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns burning and vandalism of school property at Mpolweni Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has issued a stern condemnation following the shocking act of arson and vandalism at Mpolweni Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu District, where parts of the school were set alight and several classrooms and offices were forcefully broken into and damaged.

MEC Hlomuka described the incident as a criminal and cowardly attack on the future of children, stating that such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Despite the damage, the school hall was not affected, and matric learners will continue writing their National Senior Certificate examinations as scheduled. The MEC affirmed that no criminal act will derail the province’s commitment to ensuring that examinations proceed without disruption.

“This is a disgraceful and deliberate attack on the education of our children. For anyone to burn and vandalise a school—especially during the NSC examinations—shows a shocking level of criminality and disregard for our learners’ future. This is an act of sabotage that robs learners of the limited resources available to them and drains the Department’s already stretched budget. We will not allow thugs to hold our education system hostage,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The MEC confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been assigned to prioritise the investigation, and the perpetrators will face harsh consequences, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages.

He further warned that the Department will be intensifying security measures at schools and increasing collaboration with SAPS and Community Policing Forums to ensure that schools are protected from criminal elements.

MEC Hlomuka also issued a strong call to action to parents, community leaders, traditional leadership and residents to take a firm stand against those who destroy schools, and to expose individuals involved in criminal activities targeting education infrastructure.

“Communities must stop shielding criminals. If you know who did this and you keep quiet, you are equally responsible for destroying the future of our children,” said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

