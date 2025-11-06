Employment and Labour warns business community in North West about bogus inspectors who sell legislation posters

The Inspection and Enforcement Services Branch of the Department of Employment and Labour in the North West Province has learned with dismay a report that alleges there is a group of imposters going around companies in the Province purporting to be Labour Inspectors, selling legislation posters.

The imposters are allegedly targeting companies that do not have the legislative posters displayed; they extort money from them, claiming It is for non-compliance with labour laws, and issue fines that need to be paid on the spot.

In response to the allegations, the Provincial Chief Inspector, Chris Sithole, advised that all the services of the Department are provided at no cost, and that the Department does not sell any labour publications, including charts, pamphlets, and posters.

"The business community must be cautious and report any suspicious activities or visits. They should report to the South African Police Services or the nearby office of the Department. If they are unsure about the inspectors visiting their premises, they can also verify their credentials with the Department," said Sithole.

He cautioned companies to never deposit money into the bank account of anyone or pay cash, even if they are legitimate inspectors from the Department.

