Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2006017

RANK/TROOPER NAME:       Trooper Connery                      

STATION:                      Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/1/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Circle, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Warrants, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:  Stacy Beckett                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY:

            On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was made aware of a Wanted Person, Stacy Beckett, in Hartland, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and located Beckett, and advised her of her outstanding warrants. Beckett resisted Troopers while being taken into custody. Beckett’s warrant out of Vermont was for a previous charge of Aggravated Operation of a Vehicle without Owners Consent. Beckett was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail for her warrant, and $5,000 for resisting arrest.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/3/2025           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:    Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

