New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault in the Presence of Children

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5004848 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 DATE/TIME: 11/02/2025 at approximately 1536 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Orwell, VT VIOLATION(s): -Domestic Assault -Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child ACCUSED: Raymond W. Hanson AGE: 36 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/25 at approximately 1536 hours, Troopers received a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Orwell, VT. Through investigation it was revealed that Raymond W. Hanson (36) caused physical pain to a household member. Hanson was later located at a family members residence and arrested without incident. Hanson was subsequently processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks. At the request of the Addison County State Attorney’s office, Hanson was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division for 11/03/2025. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/2025 @ 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Included *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

