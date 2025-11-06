Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault in the Presence of Children

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5004848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/02/2025 at approximately 1536 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Orwell, VT

 

VIOLATION(s):

 

-Domestic Assault

-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

 

ACCUSED: Raymond W. Hanson

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/02/25 at approximately 1536 hours, Troopers received a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Orwell, VT. Through investigation it was revealed that Raymond W. Hanson (36) caused physical pain to a household member. Hanson was later located at a family members residence and arrested without incident. Hanson was subsequently processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks.  At the request of the Addison County State Attorney’s office, Hanson was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division for 11/03/2025.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

