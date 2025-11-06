New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault in the Presence of Children
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/02/2025 at approximately 1536 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Orwell, VT
VIOLATION(s):
-Domestic Assault
-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Raymond W. Hanson
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/02/25 at approximately 1536 hours, Troopers received a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Orwell, VT. Through investigation it was revealed that Raymond W. Hanson (36) caused physical pain to a household member. Hanson was later located at a family members residence and arrested without incident. Hanson was subsequently processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks. At the request of the Addison County State Attorney’s office, Hanson was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division for 11/03/2025.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.