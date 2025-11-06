Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Stalking and other charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A3002707

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mae Murdock                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 27, 2025, at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking, Obstruction of Justice, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Fisk

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 27, 2025, troopers from the Vermont State Police-Berlin Barracks responded to a stalking complaint involving a 16-year-old victim that included conduct in the Waterbury and Berlin areas. Subsequent investigation identified Tyler Fisk, 41, of Duxbury as the suspect in this incident. Fisk was cited through his attorney on charges of stalking, obstruction of justice, and negligent operation. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Fisk’s arraignment.

 

- 30 -

 

