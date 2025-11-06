Berlin Barracks / Stalking and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A3002707
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 27, 2025, at approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Stalking, Obstruction of Justice, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tyler Fisk
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 27, 2025, troopers from the Vermont State Police-Berlin Barracks responded to a stalking complaint involving a 16-year-old victim that included conduct in the Waterbury and Berlin areas. Subsequent investigation identified Tyler Fisk, 41, of Duxbury as the suspect in this incident. Fisk was cited through his attorney on charges of stalking, obstruction of justice, and negligent operation. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Fisk’s arraignment.
Legal Disclaimer:
