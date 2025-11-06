Berlin Barracks / Stalking and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A3002707

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: April 27, 2025, at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking, Obstruction of Justice, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Tyler Fisk

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 27, 2025, troopers from the Vermont State Police-Berlin Barracks responded to a stalking complaint involving a 16-year-old victim that included conduct in the Waterbury and Berlin areas. Subsequent investigation identified Tyler Fisk, 41, of Duxbury as the suspect in this incident. Fisk was cited through his attorney on charges of stalking, obstruction of justice, and negligent operation. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Fisk’s arraignment.

- 30 -