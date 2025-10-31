Convicted Felon Arrested and Charged After Stealing Multiple Firearms from a Storage Locker

HONOLULU – Acting United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced today that Sidney Campbell, 45, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was charged yesterday by criminal complaint with illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Campbell possessed a loaded firearm and ammunition on May 15, 2025, and transferred them to another person that same day. According to the complaint, Campbell was previously convicted of burglary in the first degree in 2001 and has six prior felony convictions in the State of Hawaii, and therefore was forbidden by federal law from possessing firearms.

The complaint also alleges that on October 25, 2025, Campbell broke into a storage locker in Pearl City and stole firearms and ammunition. After the break-in, on October 27, 2025, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified Campbell on surveillance video breaking into the storage locker. Upon arrest, Campbell admitted to the break-in and provided information that led FBI to recover three pistols, six rifles, and various gun parts including barrels, magazines, firing bolts, and two suppressors.

If convicted of the charged offense, Campbell faces up to fifteen years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge in the criminal complaint is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a United States District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Honolulu Police Department, with the assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

